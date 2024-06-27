240626-N-DM318-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 26, 2024) Sailors participate in a Safety Stand-Down course aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, June 26, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 19:54 Photo ID: 8506544 VIRIN: 240626-N-DM318-1005 Resolution: 7936x5293 Size: 675.01 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safety course [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.