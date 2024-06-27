Joint Civilian Orientation Conference Participants Visits Vandenberg

U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Louis Prewitt, 533rd Training Squadron formal instructor, explains how signals work to participants of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference (JCOC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 26, 2024. Through this program, Americans learn more about their military and the men and women who serve, and will in turn share their experience and support of the Armed Forces within their spheres of influence. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

