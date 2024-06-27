Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Civilian Orientation Conference Participants Visits Vandenberg [Image 4 of 5]

    Joint Civilian Orientation Conference Participants Visits Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Darren Buck, Delta 1 deputy director, greets participants of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference (JCOC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 26, 2024. Established in 1948, the JCOC is the DOD’s oldest and most prestigious public liaison program. The mission of JCOC is to increase public understanding of national defense by enabling American business and community leaders to directly observe and engage with their military. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Joint Civilian Orientation Conference
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30

