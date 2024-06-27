Darren Buck, Delta 1 deputy director, greets participants of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference (JCOC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 26, 2024. Established in 1948, the JCOC is the DOD’s oldest and most prestigious public liaison program. The mission of JCOC is to increase public understanding of national defense by enabling American business and community leaders to directly observe and engage with their military. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 18:47 Photo ID: 8506415 VIRIN: 240626-X-GJ070-1183 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 12 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Civilian Orientation Conference Participants Visits Vandenberg [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.