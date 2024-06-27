240514-N-ZZ999-3186 CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. (May 14, 2024) Representatives from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD (R&E)) met with industry technologists during a Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) event at Camp Roberts, Calif. Quarterly JIFX events provide an opportunity for NPS faculty, students, private companies, and academia to demonstrate and evaluate new technologies related to Navy and Department of Defense research in an operational field environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Linehan)
|05.14.2024
Date Posted: 06.28.2024
|8505986
|240514-N-ZZ999-3186
|5000x3337
|1.56 MB
Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
Defense Technology Exploration Continues to Thrive at JIFX
