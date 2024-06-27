Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Technology Exploration Continues to Thrive at JIFX [Image 2 of 3]

    Defense Technology Exploration Continues to Thrive at JIFX

    CAMP ROBERTS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Daniel Linehan 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    240514-N-ZZ999-3186 CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. (May 14, 2024) Representatives from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD (R&E)) met with industry technologists during a Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) event at Camp Roberts, Calif. Quarterly JIFX events provide an opportunity for NPS faculty, students, private companies, and academia to demonstrate and evaluate new technologies related to Navy and Department of Defense research in an operational field environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Linehan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:45
    Photo ID: 8505986
    VIRIN: 240514-N-ZZ999-3186
    Resolution: 5000x3337
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Technology Exploration Continues to Thrive at JIFX [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Linehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defense Technology Exploration Continues to Thrive at JIFX
    Defense Technology Exploration Continues to Thrive at JIFX
    Defense Technology Exploration Continues to Thrive at JIFX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Defense Technology Exploration Continues to Thrive at JIFX

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    research
    JIFX
    experimentation
    DIU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT