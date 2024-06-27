240514-N-ZZ999-3145 CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. (May 14, 2024) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alan Gutberlet and Lt. Taylor York, students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), look on as a technician from Odys Aviation prepares a drone for flight testing during NPS’ quarterly Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) event at Camp Roberts, Calif. JIFX events provide an opportunity for NPS faculty, students, private companies, and academia to demonstrate and evaluate new technologies related to Navy and Department of Defense research in an operational field environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Linehan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:45 Photo ID: 8505985 VIRIN: 240514-N-ZZ999-3145 Resolution: 5000x3683 Size: 2.67 MB Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Technology Exploration Continues to Thrive at JIFX [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Linehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.