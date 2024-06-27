AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Shackelford, 190th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) crew chief, speaks to Staff Sgt. Karson Reimer and Senior Airman Allison Walania, 190th AMXS crew chiefs, during a hot pit refueling training at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2024. 190th Air Refueling Wing members teamed up with Airmen from the 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and 54th Air Refueling Squadron to conduct the first ever hot pit refueling training at Altus AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

