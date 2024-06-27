Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling [Image 3 of 4]

    AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASEE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Shackelford, 190th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) crew chief, speaks to Staff Sgt. Karson Reimer and Senior Airman Allison Walania, 190th AMXS crew chiefs, during a hot pit refueling training at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2024. 190th Air Refueling Wing members teamed up with Airmen from the 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and 54th Air Refueling Squadron to conduct the first ever hot pit refueling training at Altus AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    This work, AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

