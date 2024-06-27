AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Landis, 190th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) crew chief, taxis in a KC-135 Stratotanker at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Feb. 2, 2023. Airmen from the 190th Air Refueling Wing conducted training alongside Altus AFB Airmen in order to get certification in hot pit refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

