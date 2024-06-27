U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Shackelford, 190th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) crew chief, places a wheel chock at the wheel of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Feb. 2, 2024. 97th Maintenance Group personnel coordinated approval for Hot Pit Refueling Permanent Site Certification at Altus AFB, providing off-site contingency training for other units to utilize. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 14:29
|Photo ID:
|8505682
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-KL977-1084
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
