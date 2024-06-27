U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Shackelford, 190th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) crew chief, places a wheel chock at the wheel of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Feb. 2, 2024. 97th Maintenance Group personnel coordinated approval for Hot Pit Refueling Permanent Site Certification at Altus AFB, providing off-site contingency training for other units to utilize. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 14:29 Photo ID: 8505682 VIRIN: 240206-F-KL977-1084 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.13 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.