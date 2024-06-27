Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling [Image 1 of 4]

    AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Shackelford, 190th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) crew chief, places a wheel chock at the wheel of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Feb. 2, 2024. 97th Maintenance Group personnel coordinated approval for Hot Pit Refueling Permanent Site Certification at Altus AFB, providing off-site contingency training for other units to utilize. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 14:29
    Photo ID: 8505682
    VIRIN: 240206-F-KL977-1084
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling
    AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling
    AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling
    AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Altus AFB
    AETC
    190th ARW
    54th ARS
    97 AMW
    97th LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT