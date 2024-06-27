Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    224 sets up shop [Image 2 of 4]

    224 sets up shop

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Bryce Colvert 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 224th Maintenance Company, 87th Troop Command, sets up their maintenance point in a Motorpool at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas on 17 June, 2024. The purpose of a designated maintenance point on garrison gives units a place to repair and service vehicles before they hit the field.
    (Arkansas National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 12:48
    Photo ID: 8505440
    VIRIN: 240617-Z-EO467-1064
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 224 sets up shop [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bryce Colvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    224 Stages Up
    224 sets up shop
    224 Stages Up
    224 Stages Up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT