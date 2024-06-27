The 224th Maintenance Company, 87th Troop Command, sets up their maintenance point in a Motorpool at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas on 17 June, 2024. The purpose of a designated maintenance point on garrison gives units a place to repair and service vehicles before they hit the field.
(Arkansas National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 12:49
|Photo ID:
|8505447
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-EO467-1059
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.24 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 224 Stages Up [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bryce Colvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT