Gavins Point releases lowered to 13,000 cfs

A profile of Fort Randall Dam showing current pool elevation, the different operating zones of the reservoir, inflows and releases. The imagery was captured this morning this link is updated regularly https://water.usace.army.mil/a2w/f?p=100:1:0::::P1_LINK:3091030-CWMS.

