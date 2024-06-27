Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gavins Point releases lowered to 13,000 cfs [Image 1 of 2]

    Gavins Point releases lowered to 13,000 cfs

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    A profile of Fort Randall Dam showing current pool elevation, the different operating zones of the reservoir, inflows and releases. The imagery was captured this morning this link is updated regularly https://water.usace.army.mil/a2w/f?p=100:1:0::::P1_LINK:3091030-CWMS.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8505228
    VIRIN: 240628-A-RO090-6803
    Resolution: 1899x794
    Size: 77.35 KB
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Gavins Point releases lowered to 13,000 cfs [Image 2 of 2], by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/3821003/gavins-point-releases-lowered-to-13000-cfs/

    Flood Response
    Missouri River
    Fort Randall

