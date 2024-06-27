-

Releases from Gavins Point Dam will average 13,000 cubic feet per second for Friday, June 28.



"We are seeing the stages on the tributaries flowing into Gavins Point Dam stabilizing and are monitoring the Missouri River between Fort Randall and Gavins Point Dams as the releases from Fort Randall are making their way down the Missouri River," said John Remus chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division.



"It can take a day or two for releases from Fort Randall Dam to reach Gavins Point Dam," Remus added.



Inflows from the Niobrara River remain steady and overall inflows into Gavins Point are averaging around 11,500 cfs. The pool elevation at Gavins Point Dam is currently 1207.37 feet.



Flows from Fort Randall Dam should begin reaching the Gavins Point reservoir over the weekend.



Yesterday, June 27, average releases from Fort Randall Dam were 4,100 cfs, and releases for today, Friday, June 28 will average about 6,000 cfs with periods of zero release and peak releases of about 4,650 cfs. The pool elevation at Fort Randall is 1360.57 feet which is 14.43 feet below the top of the flood control zone.



"We continue to monitor conditions and will make adjustments if necessary," said Remus.



Daily calls to keep key stakeholders including Congressional representatives, Tribal, state and local government officials, levee sponsors, emergency managers, and the media will continue today and through the weekend at 1 p,m. Central Time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 11:11 Story ID: 475134 Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/3821003/gavins-point-releases-lowered-to-13000-cfs/, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.