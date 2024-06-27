Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435 AGOW welcomes new command chief to Ramstein [Image 4 of 4]

    435 AGOW welcomes new command chief to Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander, left, Chief Master Sgt. Jared Roman, 435th AGOW incoming command chief, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, 435th AGOW outgoing command chief, sing the Air Force song during a change of responsibility ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2024. The 435th AGOW’s mission is to rapidly establish expeditionary airfield operations and communications to support U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa with combat support and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 11:16
    Photo ID: 8505210
    VIRIN: 240628-F-TC518-1196
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 980.02 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 435 AGOW welcomes new command chief to Ramstein [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    435th AGOW
    Change of Responsibility
    Ramstein

