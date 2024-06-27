435 AGOW welcomes new command chief to Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander, left, Chief Master Sgt. Jared Roman, 435th AGOW incoming command chief, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, 435th AGOW outgoing command chief, sing the Air Force song during a change of responsibility ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2024. The 435th AGOW’s mission is to rapidly establish expeditionary airfield operations and communications to support U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa with combat support and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

