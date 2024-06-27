U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jared Roman, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing incoming command chief, provides opening remarks after he assumed responsibility as the wing’s new command chief at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2024. Roman was previously the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 332nd Training Squadron in Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. He was responsible for molding, mentoring and influencing 55 military training instructors who instruct at BMT to shape civilians into Airmen and Guardians.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 11:16 Photo ID: 8505209 VIRIN: 240628-F-TC518-1189 Resolution: 5425x3617 Size: 1.12 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435 AGOW welcomes new command chief to Ramstein [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.