Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    435 AGOW welcomes new command chief to Ramstein [Image 3 of 4]

    435 AGOW welcomes new command chief to Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jared Roman, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing incoming command chief, provides opening remarks after he assumed responsibility as the wing’s new command chief at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2024. Roman was previously the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 332nd Training Squadron in Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. He was responsible for molding, mentoring and influencing 55 military training instructors who instruct at BMT to shape civilians into Airmen and Guardians.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 11:16
    Photo ID: 8505209
    VIRIN: 240628-F-TC518-1189
    Resolution: 5425x3617
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435 AGOW welcomes new command chief to Ramstein [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    435 AGOW welcomes new command chief to Ramstein
    435 AGOW welcomes new command chief to Ramstein
    435 AGOW welcomes new command chief to Ramstein
    435 AGOW welcomes new command chief to Ramstein

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    435th AGOW
    Change of Responsibility
    Ramstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT