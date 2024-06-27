435 AGOW welcomes new command chief to Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander, left, passes the unit guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Jared Roman, 435th AGOW incoming command chief, during the wing’s change of responsibility ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2024. A change of responsibility ceremony is a traditional event that uses the wing’s command colors to symbolize the transfer of responsibility and authority from the outgoing command chief to the incoming command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

