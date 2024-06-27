Commander, MNCC visits Jacksonville area

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 4, 2024) MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson speaks with Mayport-area Navy leadership during a scheduled visit to Naval Station Mayport. During the visit, Wilkerson and Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MNCC, briefed command triads and Sailors on MNCC. MNCC is the central node for Sailor pay issues and resolution, which oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 13 Regional Support Centers around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Ayanna Jackson)

