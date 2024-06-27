Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, MNCC visits Jacksonville area [Image 2 of 2]

    Commander, MNCC visits Jacksonville area

    NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ayanna Jackson 

    MyNavy Career Center

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 4, 2024) MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson speaks with Mayport-area Navy leadership during a scheduled visit to Naval Station Mayport. During the visit, Wilkerson and Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MNCC, briefed command triads and Sailors on MNCC. MNCC is the central node for Sailor pay issues and resolution, which oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 13 Regional Support Centers around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Ayanna Jackson)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 07:54
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    fleet engagement
    MNCC
    MyNavy Career Center
    MyNavy HR
    personnel and pay

