Commander, MNCC visits Jacksonville area

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), speaks with Jacksonville-area Navy leadership during a scheduled visit to Naval Air Station Jacksonville. During the visit, Satterwhite briefed command triads and Sailors on MNCC. MNCC is the central node for Sailor pay issues and resolution, which oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 13 Regional Support Centers around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Ayanna Jackson)

