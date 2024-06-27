MNCC’s next phase of Sailor pay leverages tech to simplify service

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – The Navy’s hub for personnel, pay, and transportation processing is entering the next phase of transformation, leveraging modern technology to optimize how the Navy does human resources.



MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) deployed Enterprise Customer Relationship Management (eCRM) in 2021 to help eliminate personnel and pay backlogs and improve transaction timeliness. With backlogs cleared and timeliness well within Defense Department standards, MNCC is now using eCRM to simplify HR business processes to serve Sailors better.



“Bringing in eCRM was a paradigm shift in how the Navy does HR – a data-driven process providing convenient, intuitive and transparent services,” said Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MNCC. “As we continue to transition away from legacy systems, we are using technology to empower Sailors, commands, and HR professionals – making things easier for Sailors and our workforce.”



A proactive and versatile platform, eCRM enables the MyNavy HR workforce, including Transaction Service Center (TSC) clerks and Human Resources Service Center agents, along with Command Pay and Personnel Administrators (CPPA) in the Fleet, to store, track, and process personnel, pay, and transportation transactions in one centralized location.



“With faster and easier access to their Sailors’ data, commands can create customized dashboards to tailor how they monitor, identify, and work to resolve Sailor pay issues before they become a burden,” said Satterwhite.



“Delivering this quality of service to the Fleet affords Sailors peace of mind knowing their families are taken care of, so they can stay mission-focused.”



Satterwhite said he and his entire global network of TSCs can harness eCRM’s analytical capacity to identify trends, and its microscopic visibility to resolve individual Sailors’ cases, predicting and preventing administrative and financial burden on the Sailor.



“To us, a case is more than a number in a database – it’s a Sailor, and we care about them,” said Satterwhite. “Thanks to eCRM, if that Sailor has a pay issue impacting them and their family, my team and I know about it, and we can aggressively work with commands and CPPAs to get it resolved.”



Satterwhite said MNCC’s next phase will employ more of eCRM’s capabilities to streamline Sailors’ hire-to-retire journey.



“We want to make career milestones like PCS transfers, separations and retirements, and even less common events like medical retirement, simpler and easier for Sailors and their families,” said Satterwhite. “To align with Sailors’ needs, we need to get the most out of eCRM to help give Sailors a user-friendly self-service experience.”



Satterwhite said his team is exploring how to use eCRM to automatically populate HR transactions with information a Sailor has already provided the Navy, or to extract information from a Sailor’s orders, instead of the Sailor providing it to a clerk every time a career event happens.



“Our clerks and supervisors get really excited about helping Sailors,” said Satterwhite. “When they get to see the positive impact they make on Sailors’ lives every day, and leadership sees it too, it’s a force multiplier for our incredibly hardworking team out there.”



MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. Through Sailor feedback, MNCC constantly strives to provide more resources and accurate resolutions. Contact MNCC at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or AskMNCC@navy.mil. Find online self-service options on MyNavy Portal at my.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 07:54 Story ID: 475102 Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MNCC’s next phase of Sailor pay leverages tech to simplify service, by LCDR John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.