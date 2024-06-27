39th ABW welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin Powell, Third Air Force deputy commander, transfers 39th Air Base Wing command authority to U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer during the 39th ABW change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2024. McBrayer leads a team of Airmen and civilians tasked with defending NATO's southern flank under the direction of Third Air Force, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa, and U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

