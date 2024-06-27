Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8]

    39th ABW welcomes new commander

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, renders his first salute as commander during the 39th ABW change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2024. McBrayer leads a team of Airmen and civilians tasked with defending NATO's southern flank under the direction of Third Air Force, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa, and U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    change of command
    39th ABW

