U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, renders his first salute as commander during the 39th ABW change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2024. McBrayer leads a team of Airmen and civilians tasked with defending NATO's southern flank under the direction of Third Air Force, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa, and U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 07:36 Photo ID: 8504646 VIRIN: 240628-F-BZ793-9202 Resolution: 7454x4969 Size: 21.56 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th ABW welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.