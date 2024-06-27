39th ABW welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin Powell, Third Air Force deputy commander, receives the guidon from Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during the 39th ABW change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2024. During Lord’s command, he oversaw a variety of policy changes to include the return of pets, return of personal vehicles, reopening of the base, and revised visitation policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
