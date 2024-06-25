MWHS-1 hosts 1st MAW commanding general for a motivational run

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gabriel Delong, an administrative specialist with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, the commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, following a motivational run at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 28, 2024. The motivational run was held to promote unit cohesion, esprit de corps, and physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

