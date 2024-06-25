U.S. Marine Corps Katie Mai, Marine Air-Ground Task Force plans clerk with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, participates in a motivational run with Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, the commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 28, 2024. The motivational run was held to promote unit cohesion, esprit de corps, and physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 01:22 Photo ID: 8504269 VIRIN: 240628-M-CC164-1153 Resolution: 2627x3938 Size: 1.6 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWHS-1 hosts 1st MAW commanding general for a motivational run [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.