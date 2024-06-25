MWHS-1 hosts 1st MAW commanding general for a motivational run

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, the commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, runs with Marines assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1 during a motivational run at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 28, 2024. The motivational run was held to promote unit cohesion, esprit de corps, and physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

