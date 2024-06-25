Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWHS-1 hosts 1st MAW commanding general for a motivational run [Image 5 of 10]

    MWHS-1 hosts 1st MAW commanding general for a motivational run

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, the commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, runs with Marines assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1 during a motivational run at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 28, 2024. The motivational run was held to promote unit cohesion, esprit de corps, and physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    Okinawa
    USMC
    1st MAW
    run
    MWHS-1

