    First railhead of APS-2 tanks bound for new APS worksite in Powidz, Poland departs Mannheim [Image 4 of 4]

    First railhead of APS-2 tanks bound for new APS worksite in Powidz, Poland departs Mannheim

    MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The first railhead operation supporting the movement of 14 M1 Abrams main battle tanks and one M88 armored recovery vehicle from the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, departed Coleman June 24 bound for the new APS-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland.

    This first push of an entire modernized Armored Brigade Combat Team’s worth of APS-2 to Powidz — the newest and most modern APS worksite in the world — provides proof of principle and validates railhead operations at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s APS-2 worksite in Poland. (Photo by Cpt. Michael Strain, 405th AFSB Support Operations Transportation)

