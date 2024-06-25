First railhead of APS-2 tanks bound for new APS worksite in Powidz, Poland departs Mannheim

The first railhead operation supporting the movement of 14 M1 Abrams main battle tanks and one M88 armored recovery vehicle from the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, departed Coleman June 24 bound for the new APS-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland.
This first push of an entire modernized Armored Brigade Combat Team’s worth of APS-2 to Powidz — the newest and most modern APS worksite in the world — provides proof of principle and validates railhead operations at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s APS-2 worksite in Poland. (Photo by Cpt. Michael Strain, 405th AFSB Support Operations Transportation)
