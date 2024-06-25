Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, ABCWUA sign new water storage agreement for Abiquiu Reservoir [Image 4 of 4]

    USACE, ABCWUA sign new water storage agreement for Abiquiu Reservoir

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    Representatives from several agencies gather for a group photo after the signing of a new water storage agreement for Abiquiu Reservoir at the Water Authority’s Customer Service Center in Albuquerque, N.M., June 26, 2024.

    (Back row, l-r): Jennifer Faler, Albuquerque Area Manager, US Bureau of Reclamation; Mike Hamman, New Mexico State Engineer; Ryan Gronewold, chief, Planning Branch, USACE-Albuquerque District; Jacob Pauley, deputy district engineer, USACE-Albuquerque District; Eric Olivas, commissioner, Bernalillo County and chairman, Water Authority Board; Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works); Col. James Handura, commander, USACE-South Pacific Division; Mark Kelly, Water Resources Division manager, Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority; Diane Agnew, program manager, ABCWUA; and Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO, Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Front row (l-r): Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District; and Mark Sanchez, executive director, ABCWUA.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 19:35
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    USACE
    US Bureau of Reclamation
    Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority
    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works)
    Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District
    New Mexico State Engineer

