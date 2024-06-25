USACE, ABCWUA sign new water storage agreement for Abiquiu Reservoir

Representatives from several agencies gather for a group photo after the signing of a new water storage agreement for Abiquiu Reservoir at the Water Authority’s Customer Service Center in Albuquerque, N.M., June 26, 2024.



(Back row, l-r): Jennifer Faler, Albuquerque Area Manager, US Bureau of Reclamation; Mike Hamman, New Mexico State Engineer; Ryan Gronewold, chief, Planning Branch, USACE-Albuquerque District; Jacob Pauley, deputy district engineer, USACE-Albuquerque District; Eric Olivas, commissioner, Bernalillo County and chairman, Water Authority Board; Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works); Col. James Handura, commander, USACE-South Pacific Division; Mark Kelly, Water Resources Division manager, Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority; Diane Agnew, program manager, ABCWUA; and Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO, Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Front row (l-r): Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District; and Mark Sanchez, executive director, ABCWUA.

