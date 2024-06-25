USACE, ABCWUA sign new water storage agreement for Abiquiu Reservoir

Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough, left, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District, and Mark Sanchez, executive director, Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, signed a new water storage agreement for Abiquiu Reservoir at the Water Authority’s Customer Service Center in Albuquerque, N.M., June 26, 2024.

The agreement will allow Abiquiu Reservoir to store Rio Grande system water for the first time, functionally increasing Abiquiu Reservoir’s storage capacity from 200,000 acre feet to approximately 230,000 acre feet.

