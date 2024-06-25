Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, ABCWUA sign new water storage agreement for Abiquiu Reservoir [Image 1 of 4]

    USACE, ABCWUA sign new water storage agreement for Abiquiu Reservoir

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works), addresses the audience before a new water storage agreement for Abiquiu Reservoir was signed at the Water Authority’s Customer Service Center in Albuquerque, N.M., June 26, 2024. The agreement will allow Abiquiu Reservoir in northern New Mexico to store Rio Grande system water for the first time, functionally increasing the reservoir’s storage capacity from 200,000 acre feet to approximately 230,000 acre feet.

    IMAGE INFO

    USACE, ABCWUA sign new water storage agreement for Abiquiu Reservoir

