Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works), addresses the audience before a new water storage agreement for Abiquiu Reservoir was signed at the Water Authority’s Customer Service Center in Albuquerque, N.M., June 26, 2024. The agreement will allow Abiquiu Reservoir in northern New Mexico to store Rio Grande system water for the first time, functionally increasing the reservoir’s storage capacity from 200,000 acre feet to approximately 230,000 acre feet.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 19:35 Photo ID: 8503789 VIRIN: 240626-A-CZ991-1007 Resolution: 6000x4802 Size: 17.58 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE, ABCWUA sign new water storage agreement for Abiquiu Reservoir [Image 4 of 4], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.