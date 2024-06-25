Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command receives a tour of the Joint Theater Distribution Center from Capt. Shaun Ketner, officer in charge for download operations, 130th Engineer Brigade in Bandiana, Australia May 22, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 19:01
|Photo ID:
|8503758
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-A5006-1112
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|688.41 KB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
8th TSC and ADF Joint Logistics Command sign milestone agreement
