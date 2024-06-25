8th TSC and ADF Joint Logistics Command sign milestone agreement

Colonel Clare Kellaway, the Commander of the Joint Logistics Unit – Victoria meets with Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commanding general of 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Command Sergeant Major Brian Morrison, the senior enlisted leader for 8th TSC and other 8th TSC staff members to discuss the maintenance and care of US Army equipment in Bandiana, Australia May 22, 2024.

