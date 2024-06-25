8th TSC and ADF Joint Logistics Command sign milestone agreement

Commodore Shane Glassock, the director general for Logistics Operations Branch at the Joint Logistics Command and Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, signed a logistics letter of intent to establish the care of supplies in storage for U.S. Army equipment in Bandiana, Australia May 21, 2024. This major milestone creates a scalable way forward for how the US Army and Australian Defence Force will work together to ensure equipment is maintained and ready for future use.

