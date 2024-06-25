Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th TSC and ADF Joint Logistics Command sign milestone agreement

    8th TSC and ADF Joint Logistics Command sign milestone agreement

    AUSTRALIA

    05.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Commodore Shane Glassock, the director general for Logistics Operations Branch at the Joint Logistics Command and Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, signed a logistics letter of intent to establish the care of supplies in storage for U.S. Army equipment in Bandiana, Australia May 21, 2024. This major milestone creates a scalable way forward for how the US Army and Australian Defence Force will work together to ensure equipment is maintained and ready for future use.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 19:00
    Location: AU
    TAGS

    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    8TSC
    Theater Provided Equipment
    Jered Helwig
    Shane Glassock

