CASCOM Hosts Commander for Netherlands Education and Training Command

This week, Brigadier Roland De Jong, commander Netherlands Education and Training Command, and students from the Netherlands Staff College visited Fort Gregg-Adams to learn about CASCOM’s essential role in training and modernization of the Army’s Sustainment Warfighting Function. The visit included stops to CASCOM HQ, Quartermaster museum, Mortuary Affairs, Aerial Delivery and Army Sustainment University.

This engagement is part of ongoing U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command International Program which provides opportunities to explore sustainment initiatives in support of regional security initiatives, advance alliance capabilities, and shape areas of mutual interest with a key strategic ally.​

