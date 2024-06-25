Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASCOM Hosts Commander for Netherlands Education and Training Command [Image 3 of 4]

    CASCOM Hosts Commander for Netherlands Education and Training Command

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    This week, Brigadier Roland De Jong, commander Netherlands Education and Training Command, and students from the Netherlands Staff College visited Fort Gregg-Adams to learn about CASCOM’s essential role in training and modernization of the Army’s Sustainment Warfighting Function. The visit included stops to CASCOM HQ, Quartermaster museum, Mortuary Affairs, Aerial Delivery and Army Sustainment University.
    This engagement is part of ongoing U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command International Program which provides opportunities to explore sustainment initiatives in support of regional security initiatives, advance alliance capabilities, and shape areas of mutual interest with a key strategic ally.​

