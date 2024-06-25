U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Advisor Company A, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, and Chilean Marines with the Amphibious Expeditionary Brigade, Cuerpo de Infanteria Marina, Armada de Chile, stand for a photo during an operational planning and wargaming subject matter expert exchange at the Academia de Guerra Naval (Naval War College) in Viña del Mar, Chile, June 12, 2024. Chilean and U.S. Marines routinely conduct training exchanges to learn from one another and enhance interoperability and professional development. Courtesy asset.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 12:12 Photo ID: 8502708 VIRIN: 240612-M-M0310-1004 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 99.54 KB Location: VIñA DEL MAR, VALPARAíSO, CL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chilean and U.S. Marines Wargame [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.