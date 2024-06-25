Chilean and U.S. Marines Wargame

Chilean Marines with the Amphibious Expeditionary Brigade, Cuerpo de Infanteria Marina, Armada de Chile, participate in an operational planning and tabletop wargaming subject matter expert exchange at the Academia de Guerra Naval (Naval War College) in Viña del Mar, Chile, June 12, 2024. Marines from Chile and the U.S. conducted an operational planning and wargaming subject matter exchange, which aimed to enhance their planning skills, coordination, and interoperability. The Chilean Marine Corps is a component of the Armada de Chile capable of expeditionary amphibious operations and force projection, coastal defense, disaster relief, and maintaining safety and order within the coastal regions. Courtesy asset.

