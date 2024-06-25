Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chilean and U.S. Marines Wargame [Image 3 of 4]

    Chilean and U.S. Marines Wargame

    VIñA DEL MAR, VALPARAíSO, CHILE

    06.12.2024

    Chilean Marines with the Amphibious Expeditionary Brigade, Cuerpo de Infanteria Marina, Armada de Chile, participate in an operational planning and tabletop wargaming subject matter expert exchange at the Academia de Guerra Naval (Naval War College) in Viña del Mar, Chile, June 12, 2024. Marines from Chile and the U.S. conducted an operational planning and wargaming subject matter exchange, which aimed to enhance their planning skills, coordination, and interoperability. The Chilean Marine Corps is a component of the Armada de Chile capable of expeditionary amphibious operations and force projection, coastal defense, disaster relief, and maintaining safety and order within the coastal regions. Courtesy asset.

