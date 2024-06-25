Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chilean and U.S. Marines Wargame [Image 2 of 4]

    Chilean and U.S. Marines Wargame

    VIñA DEL MAR, VALPARAíSO, CHILE

    06.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Advisor Company A, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, and Chilean Marines with the Amphibious Expeditionary Brigade, Cuerpo de Infanteria Marina, Armada de Chile, participate in an operational planning and tabletop wargaming subject matter expert exchange at the Academia de Guerra Naval (Naval War College) in Viña del Mar, Chile, June 12, 2024. Chilean and U.S. Marines routinely conduct training exchanges to learn from one another and enhance interoperability and professional development. Courtesy asset.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8502675
    VIRIN: 240612-M-M0310-1002
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 85.38 KB
    Location: VIñA DEL MAR, VALPARAíSO, CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chilean and U.S. Marines Wargame [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

