    CFMETR open house highlights Canada-U.S. partnership, draws large crowd [Image 4 of 4]

    CFMETR open house highlights Canada-U.S. partnership, draws large crowd

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Anna Taylor 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport had multiple displays at an open house hosted by the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility in Nanoose Bay, British Columbia, June 22. The event aimed to inform the public about CFMETR's operations and dispel common misconceptions about its purpose. (US Navy photo by Anna Taylor/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 10:35
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
