CFMETR open house highlights Canada-U.S. partnership, draws large crowd

Photo By Anna Taylor | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport had multiple displays at an open house...... read more read more Photo By Anna Taylor | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport had multiple displays at an open house hosted by the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility in Nanoose Bay, British Columbia, June 22. The event aimed to inform the public about CFMETR's operations and dispel common misconceptions about its purpose. (US Navy photo by Anna Taylor/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility, a joint Canadian-U.S. test facility located in Nanoose Bay, British Columbia, hosted an open house for employees and members of the community, June 22.



The event aimed to inform the public about CFMETR's operations and dispel common misconceptions about its purpose, according to CFMETR Commanding Officer Cdr. Craig Piccolo.



“I moved up here two years ago, and I've been surprised by the number of rumors that exist about the range,” said Piccolo. “There are significant rumors about ‘hollow mountains’ and ‘submarine bases’ in the community, which while humorous, should be corrected. We want to stress we conduct experiments and tests in a safe and responsible manner to not only the community but the environment.”



The event, which included roughly a dozen educational displays and booths, drew approximately 1,400 visitors.



The event featured displays of range equipment, such as torpedoes, targets and sonobuoys, along with booths representing organizations such as CFMETR military fire and police, Royal Canadian Sea Cadets and Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Visitors also had the chance to tour a helicopter used during range testing.



Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, which jointly operates the range, had a display featuring a lightweight and heavyweight torpedo. Technicians and operators were on hand to discuss the torpedoes and other technologies used on the range.



Another display showcased NUWC Division, Keyport’s Torpedo Weapons Recovery-8 craft, which is used to test and recover heavyweight torpedoes and targets. A MK-30 target—a type of training torpedo—was positioned on the craft’s rollers, which move and handle targets during testing and recovery.



Also at the pier was a set of refurbished array towers—tall, slender structures used to support and house underwater sound surveillance equipment—along with posters explaining the various technologies within them.



NUWC Division, Keyport Branch Head for Nanoose Operations Conan Simões said the open house was a chance for the public to learn not only about the work done at CFMETR, but also about the collaborative partnerships between Canada and the United States.



“The open house is an opportunity to show the public what we do on the range and the partnerships that exist to enable capability to both the Canadian and U.S. fleets,” said Simões.



Simões said this year's open house was meant to serve as a "dry run" for an even bigger one next year, commemorating the 60th anniversary of the joint range and the partnership between CFMETR and NUWC Division, Keyport.



-KPT-



NUWC Division, Keyport provides advanced technical capabilities for test and evaluation, in-service engineering, maintenance and industrial base support, fleet material readiness, and obsolescence management for undersea warfare to expand America’s undersea dominance.