CFMETR open house highlights Canada-U.S. partnership, draws large crowd

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport’s Torpedo Weapons Recovery-8 craft at an open house hosted by the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility in Nanoose Bay, British Columbia, June 22. The event aimed to inform the public about CFMETR's operations and dispel common misconceptions about its purpose. (US Navy photo by Anna Taylor/Released)

