DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory—Members of Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Two pose for a photo after MPSRON 2 change of command ceremony at headquarters, U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, June 10, 2024. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8501808
|VIRIN:
|240610-N-IX266-2002
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|826.32 KB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Two Changes Leadership [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Two Changes Leadership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT