    Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Two Changes Leadership [Image 1 of 2]

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Ensign Jayme Gordon 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory—Capt. Nathan W. Fugate, left, relinquishes command of Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Two to Capt. Aaron L. Helgerson during a ceremony at headquarters, U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, June 10, 2024. (Navy photo by Ensign Jayme Gordon)

