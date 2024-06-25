DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory—Capt. Nathan W. Fugate, left, relinquishes command of Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Two to Capt. Aaron L. Helgerson during a ceremony at headquarters, U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, June 10, 2024. (Navy photo by Ensign Jayme Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8501807
|VIRIN:
|240610-N-IX266-2001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|659.22 KB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Two Changes Leadership [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Jayme Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Two Changes Leadership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT