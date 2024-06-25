Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Two Changes Leadership

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory–Capt. Aaron L. Helgerson relieved Capt. Nathan W. Fugate as commander of Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Two during a change of command ceremony at headquarters, U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, June 10, 2024.



Helgerson takes the reins after a 14-month tenure by Fugate as the commodore of the squadron that is forward deployed to Diego Garcia. Currently, dry cargo ship USNS Lewis and Clark (T-AKE 1) is designated as the command’s Flagship.



A native of Freeman, S.D., Captain Helgerson enlisted in the Navy in January 1995 and was selected for the Enlisted Commissioning Program in 1999. He received his BA in Political Science and commissioning from the University of Nebraska in 2001.



Helgerson has deployed multiple times to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.



His previous sea duty assignments include: Aegis Fire Controlman in USS Lake Erie (CG 70); Electronics Material Officer, Communications Officer, Fire Control Officer, and Navigator in USS Chosin (CG 65); Weapons Officer, fleeting up to Combat Systems Officer in USS Hue City (CG 66); and Executive Officer, fleeting up to Commanding Officer of USS Billings (LCS 15) Blue Crew, “The Kraken.”



Ashore, Helgerson served various tours and was also assigned as Division Officer Instructor at Surface Warfare Officers School, where he completed the Graduate Education Voucher program, earning a Master of Science in Management from Salve Regina University.



As part of the Navy's strategic sealift capability, MPSRON 2 is responsible for the operation and administrative support to non-combatant ships of the Military Sealift Command Prepositioning Program in the Indian Ocean.



These time-chartered ships carry afloat prepositioned U.S. military cargo for the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army. The Squadron's mission is to provide sea transportation of vital equipment and supplies to a designated area of operations.



MPSRON 2 also has operational control of Combat Prepositioning Force and Logistics Prepositioning Ships. Combat Prepositioning Force ships provide quick-response delivery of U.S. Army equipment for ground troops. Logistics Prepositioning Ships do the same for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy and the Defense Logistics Agency.



At any time, one or all of MPSRON 2’s assigned CPF or Logistics Prepositioning Ships may be deployed to missions around the globe.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.

