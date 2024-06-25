George Washington Conducts Flight Operations During a Bilateral Excercise with the Ecuadorian navy

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 1, board an MH-60S Seahawk on the flight deck of George Washington while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 26, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Y. Clawson)

