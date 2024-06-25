Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations During a Bilateral Excercise with the Ecuadorian navy [Image 7 of 13]

    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations During a Bilateral Excercise with the Ecuadorian navy

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handling Airman Kareem L.R. Crump, from Chicago, assigned to air department’s V-1 division, signals an F-35C Lightning II to hold on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 26, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Y. Clawson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 23:12
    Photo ID: 8501733
    VIRIN: 240626-N-VX022-3002
    Resolution: 7378x4188
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Conducts Flight Operations During a Bilateral Excercise with the Ecuadorian navy [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations During a Bilateral Exercise with the Ecuadorian navy
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations During a Bilateral Excercise with the Ecuadorian navy
    An Ecuadorian Helicopter lands on George Washington
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations During a Bilateral Excercise with the Ecuadorian navy
    An Ecuadorian Helicopter lands on George Washington
    George Washington Conducts a Bilateral Excercise with the Ecuadorian navy
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations During a Bilateral Excercise with the Ecuadorian navy
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations During a Bilateral Excercise with the Ecuadorian navy
    George Washington Conducts a Bilateral Excercise with the Ecuadorian navy
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations During a Bilateral Excercise with the Ecuadorian navy
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations During a Bilateral Excercise with the Ecuadorian navy
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations During a Bilateral Excercise with the Ecuadorian navy
    George Washington Conducts a Bilateral Exercise with the Ecuadorian navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Ecuador
    F-35C
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT