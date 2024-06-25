Travis AFB Commander flies his final flight

Lois Cross, left, U.S. Congressman John Garamendi district representative, presents a Congressional Record of honorable service to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, after his final flight as a member of the 60th AMW at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 21, 2024. Final flights, or fini flights, are a tradition among pilots and air crew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
