Travis AFB Commander flies his final flight

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and his daughter celebrate his final flight as a member of the 60th AMW at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 21, 2024. Final flights, or fini flights, are a tradition among pilots and air crew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US