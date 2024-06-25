Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB Commander flies his final flight [Image 5 of 7]

    Travis AFB Commander flies his final flight

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and his daughter celebrate his final flight as a member of the 60th AMW at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 21, 2024. Final flights, or fini flights, are a tradition among pilots and air crew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

    This work, Travis AFB Commander flies his final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

