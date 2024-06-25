Daughter of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, guides in a C-17 Globemaster III piloted by Salmi as it taxis in after his final flight as a member of the 60th AMW at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 21, 2024. Family and friends gathered to celebrate his final flight, or fini flight, after serving as wing commander since July 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 18:54 Photo ID: 8501155 VIRIN: 240621-F-RX751-1270 Resolution: 6508x3661 Size: 6.58 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB Commander flies his final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.