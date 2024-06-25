49th Civil Engineering Squadron Helps Holloman Beat the Heat

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dennis Bjorge, 49th Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning journeyman, performs a pre-operational inspection on a new dormitory air-conditioning unit at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 25, 2024. The new unit is able to keep laundry facilities, common areas and 72 dorm rooms cool. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

