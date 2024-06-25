The interior of a new air-conditioning unit outside a dormitory is seen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 25, 2024. The 49th Civil Engineering Squadron installed the new unit in less than an hour, which will keep dorm residents cool during extreme heat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 17:25 Photo ID: 8501052 VIRIN: 240625-F-OP366-1030 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.13 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Civil Engineering Squadron Helps Holloman Beat the Heat [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.