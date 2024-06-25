Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Civil Engineering Squadron Helps Holloman Beat the Heat [Image 5 of 5]

    49th Civil Engineering Squadron Helps Holloman Beat the Heat

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    The interior of a new air-conditioning unit outside a dormitory is seen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 25, 2024. The 49th Civil Engineering Squadron installed the new unit in less than an hour, which will keep dorm residents cool during extreme heat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 17:25
    Photo ID: 8501052
    VIRIN: 240625-F-OP366-1030
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Civil Engineering Squadron Helps Holloman Beat the Heat [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air conditioning
    CES
    HVAC
    Alamogordo
    dormitory
    Otero Country

