The interior of a new air-conditioning unit outside a dormitory is seen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 25, 2024. The 49th Civil Engineering Squadron installed the new unit in less than an hour, which will keep dorm residents cool during extreme heat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 17:25
|Photo ID:
|8501052
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-OP366-1030
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Civil Engineering Squadron Helps Holloman Beat the Heat [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
